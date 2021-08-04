XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a payout ratio of 110.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NYSE XFLT remained flat at $$8.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 132,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,763. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.11.

In other news, CEO Theodore J. Brombach acquired 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John Yogi Spence acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $80,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 39,288 shares of company stock worth $333,997.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) by 145.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

