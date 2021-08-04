Xend Finance (XEND) Price Up 31.8% Over Last Week

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last week, Xend Finance has traded up 31.8% against the US dollar. Xend Finance has a market cap of $3.86 million and $2.30 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xend Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000494 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Xend Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00048909 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00099278 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00143403 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,459.44 or 1.00241540 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.90 or 0.00855848 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xend Finance Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Buying and Selling Xend Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xend Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xend Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xend Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xend Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.