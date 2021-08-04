Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 75.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 927.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:XHR traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,313. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.66.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 22,500 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $414,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 448,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,261,204.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $217,362.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,164.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,205 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

