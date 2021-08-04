Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 80.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 229,394 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Xerox in the first quarter valued at $1,586,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 79.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 69,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 30,886 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 232.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 659,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,000,000 after purchasing an additional 460,790 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox during the first quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 14.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 187,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 24,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

NYSE:XRX opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.92. Xerox Holdings Co. has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $26.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.79.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

XRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Xerox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.