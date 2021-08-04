Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) is Harvest Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Harvest Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Xilinx makes up approximately 4.5% of Harvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Harvest Management LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $6,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XLNX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $415,385,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Xilinx by 150.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,426,554 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $176,750,000 after buying an additional 856,149 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Xilinx by 42.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,440,258 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $302,349,000 after buying an additional 731,857 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Xilinx by 178.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,063,725 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $131,796,000 after buying an additional 681,725 shares during the period. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 89.7% in the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,422,829 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $176,289,000 after purchasing an additional 672,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX traded down $2.35 on Wednesday, hitting $144.11. The company had a trading volume of 601,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.58. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.71 and a 52-week high of $154.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,912.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,179. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,917,172 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

