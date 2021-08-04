Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,416 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 8,114 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Xilinx by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,853,110 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $262,715,000 after purchasing an additional 201,070 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Xilinx by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,582 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Xilinx news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,289 shares of company stock worth $4,917,172. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on XLNX. Truist boosted their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.71.

XLNX stock opened at $146.46 on Wednesday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.71 and a 1 year high of $154.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.60. The stock has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

