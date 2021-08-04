XMON Reaches One Day Volume of $76,849.00 (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. In the last week, XMON has traded 38% higher against the dollar. XMON has a total market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $76,849.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMON coin can currently be purchased for about $1,842.90 or 0.04630482 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XMON Profile

XMON’s launch date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

