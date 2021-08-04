Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Issues Earnings Results

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xperi had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Xperi updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

XPER stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.11. The company had a trading volume of 8,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,812. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.69. Xperi has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $25.03.

Get Xperi alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

In related news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,902 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $153,776.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,016.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XPER shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.