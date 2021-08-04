XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.04.

Several research firms have recently commented on XPO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 52,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.23, for a total value of $7,499,952.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,489,593.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $384,847,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,232,150 shares of company stock worth $436,297,148. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO stock opened at $85.80 on Wednesday. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $75.63 and a one year high of $153.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.14.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

