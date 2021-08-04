xRhodium (XRC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $295.00

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded down 35.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last week, xRhodium has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar. xRhodium has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $295.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xRhodium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00002764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005337 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004814 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000425 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00035080 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001061 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00036916 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00034740 BTC.

About xRhodium

xRhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

