Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $37.84

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.84 and traded as high as $38.07. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF shares last traded at $38.07, with a volume of 282,253 shares trading hands.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBEF. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 191,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 101,392 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 89,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 78,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 9,688 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,197,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,477,000 after acquiring an additional 106,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 81,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter.

