Xuez (XUEZ) Reaches Market Cap of $80,818.76

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 4th. Xuez has a market capitalization of $80,818.76 and $59,066.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Xuez has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Xuez coin can now be purchased for about $0.0195 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005939 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Xuez Coin Profile

Xuez (CRYPTO:XUEZ) is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,106,952 coins and its circulating supply is 4,140,519 coins. The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Xuez is xuezcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

Xuez Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xuez should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xuez using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

