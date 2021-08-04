Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 14.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on XYL. Argus assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.90.

Get Xylem alerts:

NYSE XYL opened at $127.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.74. Xylem has a 1 year low of $72.57 and a 1 year high of $128.63. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,593 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $664,504.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,761.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $656,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,249 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,860. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $4,205,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Xylem by 18.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,132,000 after acquiring an additional 407,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in Xylem by 5.7% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 114,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.