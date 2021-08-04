XYO One Day Trading Volume Tops $12.61 Million (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 58.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 4th. One XYO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a market cap of $113.12 million and approximately $12.61 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded up 32.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00060602 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00015552 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.47 or 0.00818385 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00092056 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00042195 BTC.

XYO Coin Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The official website for XYO is xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

