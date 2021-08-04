Yalla Group (YALA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Yalla Group to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Yalla Group has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.01 million. On average, analysts expect Yalla Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of YALA traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,400. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -647.00. Yalla Group has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $41.35.
Yalla Group Company Profile
Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.
