Yalla Group (YALA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Yalla Group to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Yalla Group has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.01 million. On average, analysts expect Yalla Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of YALA traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,400. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -647.00. Yalla Group has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $41.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Yalla Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yalla Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

