Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at National Bank of Canada

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AUY. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.84.

Shares of AUY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.64. The company had a trading volume of 330,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,570,187. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 6.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $68,553,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 91.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,387,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,839,000 after acquiring an additional 11,631,896 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,805,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,054,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509,833 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after buying an additional 2,046,440 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

