Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Upgraded to Outperform by National Bank Financial

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.84.

AUY opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.56. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 713.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 13,293 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

