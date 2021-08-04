Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) PT Raised to C$7.75

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price target raised by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$7.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. CSFB reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a C$5.22 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.05.

TSE YRI traded up C$0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,436,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,797. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.05 and a 12 month high of C$9.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.61. The stock has a market cap of C$5.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

