Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Upgraded to “Outperform” at National Bankshares

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$7.75 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$7.50. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 32.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CSFB reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold to C$7.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a C$5.22 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.02.

Shares of YRI traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,021,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of C$5.05 and a 52-week high of C$9.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

