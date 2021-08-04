YF Link (YFL) Price Reaches $78.70

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One YF Link coin can currently be bought for $78.70 or 0.00197711 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, YF Link has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. YF Link has a total market cap of $4.05 million and $396,718.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YF Link alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00060733 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $335.39 or 0.00842543 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00043919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00094771 BTC.

YF Link Profile

YFL is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink . The official website for YF Link is yflink.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

YF Link Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YF Link should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YF Link using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YF Link Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YF Link and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.