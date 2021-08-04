Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Market Cap Tops $1.77 Million

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000445 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $1.77 million and $2.75 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00048300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00100536 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00142482 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,858.45 or 1.00284472 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $335.81 or 0.00844903 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.