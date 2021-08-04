Yield Protocol Price Hits $0.0385 on Top Exchanges (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Protocol has a market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Yield Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00060400 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $333.24 or 0.00837102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00094818 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00043161 BTC.

Yield Protocol Profile

Yield Protocol (CRYPTO:YIELD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Buying and Selling Yield Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.