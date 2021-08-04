Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 69.20% and a negative net margin of 1,123.41%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. On average, analysts expect Yield10 Bioscience to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

YTEN traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $7.54. The company had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,193. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.45. Yield10 Bioscience has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $23.49. The company has a market capitalization of $36.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yield10 Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P.

