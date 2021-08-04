YOU COIN 24-Hour Volume Tops $203,507.00 (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 4th. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $203,507.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. One YOU COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00061244 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015329 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.25 or 0.00842469 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00095106 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00043258 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

