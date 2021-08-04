yOUcash Trading 14.3% Lower This Week (YOUC)

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last seven days, yOUcash has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. One yOUcash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0787 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges. yOUcash has a market capitalization of $476.85 million and approximately $117,311.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get yOUcash alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00061085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00015307 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.62 or 0.00845770 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00043757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00094986 BTC.

yOUcash Profile

yOUcash (YOUC) is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,056,709,142 coins. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog . yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling yOUcash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for yOUcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yOUcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.