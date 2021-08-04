Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Gap Up to $9.62

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.62, but opened at $9.95. Youdao shares last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 1,863 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on DAO shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $7.17 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.27.

Get Youdao alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of -0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.92.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $204.50 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Youdao, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Youdao by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Youdao during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Youdao during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Youdao by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Youdao during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Youdao Company Profile (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.