YOYOW Price Hits $0.0126 on Top Exchanges (YOYOW)

YOYOW (CURRENCY:YOYOW) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One YOYOW coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YOYOW has a market cap of $6.31 million and approximately $277,812.00 worth of YOYOW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YOYOW has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00061098 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015361 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $334.91 or 0.00843366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00095123 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00043438 BTC.

YOYOW Profile

YOYOW (CRYPTO:YOYOW) is a coin. Its launch date was August 26th, 2017. YOYOW’s total supply is 1,048,840,883 coins and its circulating supply is 501,041,412 coins. YOYOW’s official Twitter account is @InfoYoyow and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YOYOW is yoyow.org

According to CryptoCompare, “YOYOW is a Graphene based DAC for User Generated Content(UGC), focusing on the Chinese market at the first stage. The YOYOW coin is an asset issued on the BTS blockchain. “

YOYOW Coin Trading

