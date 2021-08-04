Yum! Brands, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Yum! Brands in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on YUM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.15.

Shares of YUM opened at $133.42 on Monday. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $88.08 and a fifty-two week high of $133.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $163,482.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,808.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $2,441,661.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,758.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,159 shares of company stock worth $5,129,025 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2,341.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $760,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 169,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,435,000 after buying an additional 17,810 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.