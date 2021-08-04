Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $962.29 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will announce $962.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $940.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $978.14 million. Align Technology posted sales of $734.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year sales of $3.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $4.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Align Technology.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALGN. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens raised Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.71.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.90, for a total value of $3,509,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total transaction of $3,292,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,800 shares of company stock worth $27,868,695. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $701.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $616.63. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $279.83 and a 52-week high of $713.70. The company has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a PE ratio of 79.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Align Technology (ALGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.