Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) will announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. Allegro MicroSystems posted earnings per share of $1.78 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 89.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALGM. William Blair assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.13.

In related news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 65,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $1,565,294.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,882.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ravi Vig sold 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $149,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 497,269 shares of company stock worth $13,134,485. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 41.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.52. The stock had a trading volume of 372,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,840. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.89. Allegro MicroSystems has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $34.66.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

