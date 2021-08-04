Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) to Announce $1.50 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the highest is $1.55. American Electric Power reported earnings of $1.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full-year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $4.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Electric Power.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AEP. Mizuho boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.65.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,716,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,601,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,893,000 after purchasing an additional 137,644 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,283,000 after purchasing an additional 472,691 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 59,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 13,318 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $88.12. The stock had a trading volume of 45,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,579. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The company has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Electric Power (AEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.