Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.51 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) will report sales of $11.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.46 billion to $11.60 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb posted sales of $10.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full-year sales of $46.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.95 billion to $46.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $48.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.85 billion to $49.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

BMY stock opened at $69.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.01 billion, a PE ratio of -30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

In other news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,129. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $524,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

