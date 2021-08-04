Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will announce $1.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the lowest is $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year sales of $5.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.18.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $85.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.82. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 8.1% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 52,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Torray LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.1% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 17.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 37,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

