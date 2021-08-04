Zacks: Analysts Anticipate InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.18 Million

Equities analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) will announce $86.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for InterDigital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $84.97 million and the highest is $87.40 million. InterDigital reported sales of $104.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that InterDigital will report full-year sales of $335.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $334.70 million to $335.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $353.82 million, with estimates ranging from $335.94 million to $371.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover InterDigital.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $82.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.97 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

IDCC opened at $69.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.07. InterDigital has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.22%.

In related news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $90,398.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,919.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDCC. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in InterDigital by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,721 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,188,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

