Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to Post -$0.41 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) will post ($0.41) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.44). MongoDB reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 86.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.87). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.75.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total transaction of $9,058,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,185,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 500 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.32, for a total transaction of $172,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,408,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,376 shares of company stock valued at $74,508,479 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded up $4.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $363.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,166. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $186.27 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.58 and a beta of 0.74.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

