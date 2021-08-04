Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NCR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.69. NCR posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 129.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $3.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $4.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 23.42%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

In other news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at $12,277,193.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in NCR by 23.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in NCR during the first quarter worth about $229,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in NCR by 9.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NCR by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,400,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,188,000 after purchasing an additional 62,631 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in NCR by 6.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $44.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -55.20 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.98. NCR has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

