Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.28 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will report sales of $3.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.57 billion. Nordstrom reported sales of $1.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year sales of $13.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.52 billion to $14.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.00 billion to $14.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.23) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JWN. TheStreet lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $266,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 10,487 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 10,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JWN opened at $34.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.27. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

