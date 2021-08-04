Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will post $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.69. RBB Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RBB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens lifted their price objective on RBB Bancorp from $25.50 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBB traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $24.23. 16,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,345. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $474.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.93. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $25.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 79,044 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,339,000 after buying an additional 77,822 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 149,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 66,247 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 53,851 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

