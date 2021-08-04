Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will post $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.69. RBB Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RBB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens lifted their price objective on RBB Bancorp from $25.50 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBB traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $24.23. 16,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,345. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $474.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.93. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $25.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 79,044 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,339,000 after buying an additional 77,822 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 149,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 66,247 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 53,851 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBB Bancorp (RBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.