Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.55 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will post $24.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Target’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.20 billion and the highest is $25.10 billion. Target posted sales of $22.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full-year sales of $102.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.64 billion to $104.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $102.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $95.04 billion to $107.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.47.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $262.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $129.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. Target has a one year low of $127.58 and a one year high of $263.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,015. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 9,666 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Target by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 108,585 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,169,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,298 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

