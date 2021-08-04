Zacks: Analysts Anticipate X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Brokerages expect X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) to announce ($0.76) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.68) and the lowest is ($0.94). X4 Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.87) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to ($2.68). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.46) to ($2.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover X4 Pharmaceuticals.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.01).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. X4 Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

XFOR traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.74. 122,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,647. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.21 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 8.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.10.

In related news, General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 4,166 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $32,661.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 76,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,848.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paula Ragan sold 13,448 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $77,729.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,655 shares of company stock worth $260,332 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,091,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after purchasing an additional 298,687 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 287,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,309,000. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

