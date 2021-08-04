Zacks: Analysts Expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.99 Million

Equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will post sales of $126.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $131.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $120.50 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $110.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $524.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $511.90 million to $549.68 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $647.05 million, with estimates ranging from $559.00 million to $835.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $106.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.91 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.17% and a negative net margin of 56.74%.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

ACAD stock opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 0.71. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $57.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,354,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,533,000 after purchasing an additional 476,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,401,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,960,000 after purchasing an additional 170,805 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,377,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,735,000 after purchasing an additional 294,464 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,786,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,886,000 after purchasing an additional 394,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,434,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,541 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.