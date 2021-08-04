Zacks: Analysts Expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) to Post -$0.26 EPS

Equities analysts expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Aclaris Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.05). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aclaris Therapeutics.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 936.71% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACRS. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, insider David N. Gordon sold 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $44,674.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,650.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David N. Gordon sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $322,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,775.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,799 shares of company stock worth $1,422,389. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 33.4% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,569,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,944,000 after acquiring an additional 893,092 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,400,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,819,000 after buying an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,539,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $16,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACRS stock opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27. The company has a market cap of $776.96 million, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.58. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.73.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

Further Reading: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.