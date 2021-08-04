Zacks: Analysts Expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $116.90 Million

Equities analysts expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to report sales of $116.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $118.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $115.50 million. BancFirst reported sales of $110.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year sales of $472.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $467.00 million to $477.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $441.75 million, with estimates ranging from $435.30 million to $448.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. BancFirst had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 13.75%.

BANF has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other news, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $397,394.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,244,527 shares in the company, valued at $380,805,105.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bf Bank Partners Lp sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total transaction of $1,098,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,199,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,865,352.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,823 shares of company stock worth $4,427,158. Corporate insiders own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BancFirst by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,315,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,387,000 after buying an additional 89,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BancFirst by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,193,000 after buying an additional 29,705 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in BancFirst by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 333,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,607,000 after buying an additional 12,124 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BancFirst by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,365,000 after buying an additional 12,127 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in BancFirst by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,699,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.82% of the company’s stock.

BANF stock opened at $55.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.14. BancFirst has a one year low of $39.20 and a one year high of $77.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.33%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

