Zacks: Analysts Expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Envista’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.36. Envista reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVST shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

NVST stock traded down $3.24 on Wednesday, reaching $40.54. 4,882,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,556. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.95. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.62, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. Envista has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $46.52.

In other news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 9,207 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $390,008.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,025 shares in the company, valued at $2,796,819. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 35,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $1,581,898.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,635.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,166 shares of company stock valued at $3,330,489 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Envista in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Envista in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Envista during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Envista during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

