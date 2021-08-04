Zacks: Analysts Expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) to Post $1.70 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) to report earnings per share of $1.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FMC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.75 and the lowest is $1.63. FMC posted earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $8.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FMC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.07.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 43,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of FMC by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 18,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FMC traded down $3.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.90. 3,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,327. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. FMC has a 12-month low of $98.16 and a 12-month high of $123.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

