Zacks: Analysts Expect JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) to report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for JFrog’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JFrog will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.77 million. The company’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FROG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Summit Insights raised JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JFrog has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 75.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in JFrog by 213.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 531.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of JFrog by 31.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 109.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FROG stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.16. 416,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,802. JFrog has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $95.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion and a PE ratio of -287.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.26.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

