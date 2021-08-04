Zacks: Analysts Expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will report sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the highest is $1.34 billion. Lululemon Athletica reported sales of $902.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year sales of $5.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.46 billion to $7.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.93.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,087,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,480,664,000 after purchasing an additional 106,807 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,861,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,411,238,000 after purchasing an additional 77,149 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,369,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,647,004,000 after purchasing an additional 139,207 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $447,025,000 after purchasing an additional 47,066 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,058,326 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $324,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $407.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.37. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $409.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $360.90.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

