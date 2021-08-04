Zacks: Analysts Expect National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $482.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) to post sales of $482.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $472.87 million and the highest is $492.77 million. National Fuel Gas posted sales of $323.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.54 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on NFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.63 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFG opened at $52.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $37.87 and a 12 month high of $55.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.90 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

