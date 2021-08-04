Zacks: Analysts Expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.69 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) will post sales of $3.69 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.70 billion and the lowest is $3.68 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum posted sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 76.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year sales of $13.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.83 billion to $13.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.19 billion to $12.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on RS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. boosted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.14.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $157.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.25. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $99.98 and a fifty-two week high of $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 4.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,033,000 after buying an additional 811,035 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,861,000 after purchasing an additional 117,984 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,546,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,484,000 after purchasing an additional 33,462 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,196,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,161,000 after purchasing an additional 132,585 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,636,000 after purchasing an additional 16,651 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

