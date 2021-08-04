Zacks: Analysts Expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Roku’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Roku posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $3.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROKU. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. lowered their price objective on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.80.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total transaction of $887,113.17. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total value of $388,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 386,469 shares of company stock worth $152,062,250 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in Roku by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $417.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a PE ratio of 542.60 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $399.16. Roku has a 12-month low of $143.21 and a 12-month high of $490.76.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

